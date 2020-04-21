Dent Fix Equipment Releases New Airless Plastic Welder

The Dent Fix DF-EZA1 Airless Plastic Welder is an economical way to do limited plastic welding.

Click Here to Read More

Airless plastic welding has been around since the late 1970s and still can be used today. Capable of repairing most basic tears, gouges, cracks and some tabs, airless plastic welding will accomplish virtually all repairs that can be performed using adhesives. The kit includes two tips (one spade spreading tip, one feeder welding tip) and five types of 3mm plastic rod in ABS, polypropylene, polyethylene, polycarbonate and polyurethane.

For more information, visit dentfix.com or email [email protected].