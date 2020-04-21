Connect with us

Tools & Products

Dent Fix Equipment Releases New Airless Plastic Welder

The Dent Fix DF-EZA1 Airless Plastic Welder is an economical way to do limited plastic welding.
Advertisement
 

on

The Dent Fix DF-EZA1 Airless Plastic Welder is an economical way to do limited plastic welding.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Airless plastic welding has been around since the late 1970s and still can be used today. Capable of repairing most basic tears, gouges, cracks and some tabs, airless plastic welding will accomplish virtually all repairs that can be performed using adhesives. The kit includes two tips (one spade spreading tip, one feeder welding tip) and five types of 3mm plastic rod in ABS, polypropylene, polyethylene, polycarbonate and polyurethane.

For more information, visit dentfix.com or email [email protected].

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Dent Fix Equipment Releases New Airless Plastic Welder

on

Polyvance Releases New 6149 Sensor Hole Cutting Kit

on

Matrix Wand Launches FenderBolt Online Training

on

Rust Release Rust Removal Liquid
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Underhood: Are Recycled Oils Safe To Use In Your Engine?

Video: VIDEO: Can You Replace Spark Plugs On A Hot Engine?

Undercar: TPMS Diagnostic, Replacement Tips

Underhood: Understanding Five Volt Reference Signals

Automotive: Inside Electric Truck Transmissions
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine
Connect