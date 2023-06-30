EV Parts Supplier NVH Korea To Establish Georgia Facility

Automotive parts manufacturer NVH Korea will establish a new facility in Locust Grove, Georgia, according to Gov. Brian Kemp’s office. The project will create over 160 new jobs and bring $72 million in investment to Henry County. Kemp said this is the second economic development project announced this week, as the state continues to promote Georgia to international job creators through a packed agenda while abroad.

“Thanks to our reliable infrastructure network connecting partners all over the world and a great workforce, job creators can find success in every community in our state,” Kemp said. “The incredible growth of the e-mobility and battery industries in Georgia is a testament to our ability to support large suppliers like NVH Korea. We’re proud to welcome them as the latest partner in making Georgia the epicenter of the industrial revolution of our time.”

NVH Korea is an automotive parts manufacturer based in the City of Ulsan and established in 1984. The company specializes in automotive noise, vibration and heat-control parts, which it currently produces in Korea, Europe and India. The company also operates a manufacturing facility that produces floor mats, cargo mats and cargo trays in Georgia. The new facility will supply battery parts for electric vehicles (EVs) in the US for manufacturers such as Hyundai Mobis, Kia Georgia, and Hyundai Motor Group.

“We are pleased to announce that we have chosen the State of Georgia as our company’s first EV battery component manufacturing site. Cooperation between state agencies and our company staff has helped guide us throughout this project,” said Ja Kyum Koo, chairman and CEO of NVH Korea. “It is the first step of our company’s effort to contribute to the electrification of the mobility industry, and we look forward to joining the community of Locust Grove and Henry County.”

According to the company, its facility will produce EV battery system components that protect, connect and sense the performance of battery cells. Operations are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024.

Kemp said from July 1 through December 31, 2022, the automotive industry was the second-largest source of new jobs and investment in the state. As the emerging electric vehicle market continues to grow, Georgia has pursued job creation along the entire supply chain, resulting in more than $22.7 billion in investments and the creation of over 28,400 jobs since 2020.