General Motors Acquires EV Battery Software Startup Algolion

GM acquires battery software startup Algolion to enhance EV battery performance and development.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

General Motors announced that it acquired all the assets from the Israel-based battery software startup Algolion for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition was led by the newly formed Technology Acceleration and Commercialization (TAC) organization, a group within GM that works to identify emerging technology that it said can support GM’s leadership position in battery development through investments, acquisitions or partnerships.

Algolion was founded in 2014 by Niles Fleischer, Ph.D., and Alex Nimberger, Ph.D. The company has developed software that uses data streams from EV battery management systems to help identify anomalies in cell performance to ensure proper vehicle health management and provide early detection of battery hazards, according to the company.

“Algolion has developed battery analytics and prediction software that will help General Motors deliver great performing EVs for our customers,” said Gil Golan, vice president, TAC.

Algolion employees, including the company’s founders, will remain based in Israel and join more than 850 employees at the GM Technical Center in Herzliya, Israel. The team will be led by Guy Daniely, senior engineering manager.

