GM Hires Vice President of Batteries

GM announced it hired Kurt Kelty, a former Tesla executive, to be vice president of batteries, reporting to GM President Mark Reuss.

In this newly created role, GM said Kelty will be charged with GM’s battery cell strategy and a new end-to-end approach. This will include the use of raw materials, research, developing and investing in new technology, commercialization of cells and packs, and end-of-life opportunities. His team will be responsible for bringing together the company’s battery development resources with industry expertise.

“For more than 30 years, I’ve been focused on helping develop and commercialize battery technologies that will aid in the transition to electric transportation. Joining GM creates an even bigger opportunity to help the industry make the switch and have a lasting impact on our planet,” Kelty said.

Most recently, Kelty was a vice president at Sila, where he was responsible for sales, business development, battery cell manufacturing partnerships and battery engineering involved in the adoption of Sila’s silicon anode material in EVs requiring high energy density and fast charge.