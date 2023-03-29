 J.D. Power, Motorq Collab to Measure EV Battery Health

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

J.D. Power, Motorq Collab to Measure EV Battery Health

Connected vehicle data will provide consumers greater reassurance about previous life of electric vehicle batteries.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

J.D. Power, a global provider of data analytics and consumer intelligence, and Motorq, a connected vehicle analytics and infrastructure company, have announced a strategic alliance to provide the automotive industry with insights based on connected vehicle data. The first product from the alliance will measure real-world electric vehicle (EV) battery health. Using data provided by the vehicle itself, in close collaboration with the manufacturers, J.D. Power and Motorq will provide EV owners and potential buyers with an independent measurement of the health of that vehicle’s EV battery, compared with its stated health when new. Individual vehicles that achieve a pre-specified score will receive a J.D. Power validation that will give potential buyers confidence in the health of the EV battery.

Related Articles

“EV shoppers have concerns about range and battery longevity,” said Dave Sargent, vice president and head of connected vehicles at J.D. Power. “For used EVs, the range can be affected by a number of factors including how the vehicle has been driven and charged, and the temperature where it is being operated. By measuring the precise state of health of an individual EV battery over time, J.D. Power and Motorq will provide transparency into an area where it is difficult for the consumer to make their own assessment. This information will give used EV shoppers greater confidence that they are buying a high-quality vehicle at a fair price.”

“The most useful way of measuring the health of an EV battery is to see how it performs in the real world,” said Arun Rajagopalan, co-founder and CEO of Motorq. “We have developed a capability that leverages thousands of data points a day from each vehicle, takes account of different operating conditions and provides a normalized assessment of the true health of each individual vehicle’s battery.”

J.D. Power and Motorq will use thousands of measurements taken from the vehicle over time to assess how an individual EV battery is performing. The two companies are in active discussions with vehicle manufacturers and other industry participants to bring empirical EV battery health to the marketplace.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Bank of America to Offer Financing For Residential EV Chargers

Demand for the charging units is expected to grow in the U.S. to nearly 27.5 million by 2030, up from 1.3 million in 2021.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

This article is courtesy of The Buzz EV News, by David Sickels.

Bank of America will being offering consumers the option of financing their residential electric vehicle (EV) chargers alongside their auto loans. Based on growing client demand for streamlined solutions that make driving an electric car easier and more convenient, Bank of America now offers dealers and manufacturers the option of letting consumers finance these chargers.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
DOE Puts $48M Toward Improving America’s Power Grid

This effort aims to better control grid power flow to avoid outages, which costs the economy $150 billion annually.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Charging Ahead With EV Opportunities

New data shows there will be room for – and a need for – products for both incoming electric and ICE vehicles.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
U.S. Announces New EV Charging Network Standards

The new standards will ensure everyone can use the network, no matter what car you drive or which state you charge in.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Safe Handling, Disposal and Storage of EV Batteries

The first and most critical step is to check the OEM guidelines (provided a battery has been properly tested for no damage).

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Ford EV Opportunities

There are some maintenance and repair opportunities for the Mach-E.

By Andrew Markel
Electrifying The Next Generation of Techs

The future is bright and exciting for vehicle repair.

By Doug Kaufman
Jump Starting an EV

If an EV with a full battery won’t start, here’s how you can get it up and running.

By Andrew Markel
EV Safety: Battery Precautions & Welding Considerations

Safety precautions take on a whole new meaning with hybrid or battery electric vehicles.

By Bud Center