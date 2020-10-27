Lucas Oil Deep Clean Fuel System Cleaner is a powerful fuel additive designed to clean the entire fuel system from the gasoline tank to the fuel pump and fuel injectors. In addition, it removes carbon deposits on intake valves and combustion chambers, including piston tops.

Click Here to Read More

Developed by Lucas Oil Products, Deep Clean Fuel System Cleaner contains a unique blend of Lucas’ exclusive additives to improve fuel economy, reduce exhaust emissions (nitrogen oxides (NOx), hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide) and increase power, because a clean engine is an efficient engine.

Additionally, Lucas Deep Clean Fuel System Cleaner also lubricates the upper cylinder area, reducing wear on piston rings and cylinder walls. It contains no alcohol or harsh solvents that could damage seals or gaskets.

Key benefits of Lucas Oil’s Deep Clean Fuel System Cleaner include:

• Removes carbon deposits

• Eliminates knocking and pinging caused by Combustion Chamber Deposits

• Raises mpg and improves performance

• Significantly reduces harmful emissions

For best results, pour an entire bottle of Deep Clean Fuel System Cleaner into the vehicle fuel tank and fill with any grade of gasoline, up to 30 gallons, and continue use every 3,000-4,000 miles, or up to three times between oil changes.