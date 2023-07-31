Mahle and ProLogium to Push Solid-State Battery Technology

Mahle and ProLogium signed a Memorandum of Understanding for developing and evaluating thermal management solutions for next-generation solid-state batteries. Both parties said they will cooperate focusing on tailored thermal management solutions, which account for the specific properties of ProLogium’s technology. This will support competitive battery systems with high efficiency, energy density, lifetime and fast-charging capability.

“I believe ProLogium’s joint forces with Mahle propel the commercialization of reliable and efficient solid-state battery solutions that advance electric vehicles to the next level. With the collaboration, we are on track to achieve a net-zero future,” Vincent Yang, CEO and founder of ProLogium Technology, said.

Based on the ProLogium solid-state technology, Mahle said it evaluates the thermal requirements on the cell, cell module, battery pack and vehicle system level to derive optimal thermal management solutions.

“Developing the very first thermal management solutions tailor-made for solid-state batteries will be a crucial step toward commercialization,” said Dr. Uli Christian Blessing, vice president of product development thermal management at Mahle.