Meet Braxton Tate, The May 2019 Continental ‘Student Of The Month’

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Meet Braxton. He is a self-starter who is always finding new ways to enhance his automotive skills. Braxton’s Hot Rodders of Tomorrow team won third place in the 2018 Engine Challenge, and he returned this year as the captain of a new team. When he’s not competing in automotive contests, going to school or working at a Hyundai dealership, you’ll also find him working on his school’s Jeep for the 2019 SEMA High School Vehicle Build program.

Q: Why do you want to be a technician?

A: I have a passion for cars, and I like the feeling I get after fixing something.

Q: What is your favorite automotive system to work on and why?

A: My favorite system would have to be power and performance because I love fast cars.

Q: What’s your favorite project or repair you’ve worked on?

A: The SEMA Jeep build. My favorite part was installing the lift kit.

Q: What’s the best part about participating in Hot Rodders of Tomorrow? What are your goals as the captain of a new team this year?

A: The best part is the scholarships you can receive. My goal is to be under 20 minutes and clean with no penalties. We have already qualified for nationals, but we have a lot of work to do.

Q: What are your future plans?

A: In the future, I plan on being a technician at Hyundai and taking classes at Northern Virginia Community College so I can learn more or go to a trade school like Ohio Technical College or Advanced Technical Institute using the scholarships I’ve earned.

Q: What do you think the future looks like for automotive technician students like you?

A: For students like me, the future is promising because we have the love for it and we aren’t afraid of hard work.

Q: If you could own any car, what would if be and why?

A: I would want to own a 5.0 Ford GT built by Richard Petty’s Garage because they’re fast and one of a kind.

“Braxton is a tenacious, hardworking student, as well as a leader. He is a quick-learner, self-starter, and you’ll never find him idle – in the classroom or dealership.” – Ed Stevens, Automotive Instructor, C. D. Hylton High School

