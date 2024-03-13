For Crossword Players, Luck Is A Real Thing

March 13 is the annual celebration of “Open An Umbrella Indoors” Day – while some may see that as an invitation to bad luck, we believe it just showers us with winners: Crossword Puzzle entrants who were skilled enough to complete the puzzle in one go and lucky enough to be selected as winners for this week’s MindGames announcement!

Congratulations to the 10 completed entries that were randomly drawn from all submitted for the contest. Our winners of a $10 McDonalds Gift Card are:

• Tallas Langhorst, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL

• Juan Hernandez, Jewel Sumner High School, Kentwood, LA

• Jonas Bernskoetter, Grand River Technical School, Chillicothe, MO

• Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA

• Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH

• Linda Reinke, Milwaukee Area Technical College, Milwaukee, WI

• Larry Martin, Princeton High School, Princeton, TX

• Glenn Hubert, Gloucester County Institute of Technology, Sewell, NJ

• Kodi Alford, NorthShore Technical College, Hammond, LA

• Tyler Thompson, Penny High School, Hamilton, MO

To win, they took clues like these:

• 1. Either air tools or air conditioners rely on it to function properly

• 2. Type of converter containing thief-attractive precious metals

• 3. The inaugural race of the 2024 Formula 1 Series was held in this kingdom

• 4. Substance put into liquid, often lubricant or fuel

• 5. Wireless connectivity technology

• 6. There are 180 of these in half a circle

• 7. 80s-era entry-level Cadillac often mistaken for a Chevy Cavalier

• 8. Hooke’s Law says the deflection of this is directly proportional to the force applied to it.

• 9. Energy in a moving object

• 10. Federal agency responsible for workplace safety

• 11. Atlanta Motor Speedway is now a this type of plate racetrack

• 12. The ability of repel water

• 13. Engine design that used valves in the block

• 14. Friction between two surfaces moving against each other

• 15. Iconic orange paint color used on Camaros

• 16. Rack and __________ steering

• 17. Engine oil additive used to reduce sliding friction; replaces lost zinc

• 18. Electromagnetic device that uses a moveable core that can be connected to linkages to move a valve or other device.

• 19. The part protecting the area around the combustion chamber on a fiber head gasket (4, 4)

• 20. A temporary location for fluid under pressure

…and came up with answers like these. By the way, the puzzle shapes are randomly generated each time, so your results may vary.

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Guess The Tool before midnight, March 17, 2024

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received.