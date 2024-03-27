March Madness Hits Pop Quiz Entries

Bracket busting, Cinderella stories and unexpected upsets? They don’t just happen on the basketball court. Though we see some familiar faces in this week’s randomly selected list of Pop Quiz winners, we also found a few upsets.

If you’re one of the lucky 10 randomly selected from all the entries, congratulations. You’ll be hearing from us about a $10 McDonald’s gift card. If not, the games aren’t over – there’s always another opportunity available to play right now!

Here’s the lucky winners for this week.

• Joshua Gouge, Unicoi County High School, Erwin, TN

• Asa Newman, Northshore Community College, Hammond, LA

• Mike Moore, NF Woods Advanced Technical Center, Mooresville, NC

• Robert Johnson, WVSDT, Morgantown, WV

• Gideon Olson, Grand River Technical School, Chillicothe, MO

• Katheryn Ulkoski, CTC of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA

• Auberon Guerra, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL

• Jason Allen, Ivy Tech Community College, New Castle, IN

• Mike McCord, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Whiteville, TN

• Tyler Buser, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is a new Guess The Car – what’s it gonna take to get you in the contest today? If you can pick the model of the car illustrated, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week – entries must be received by midnight, Sunday, March 31, 2024.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.