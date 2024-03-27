 March Madness Hits Pop Quiz Entries

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Career

March Madness Hits Pop Quiz Entries

Not a winner this time? This week's contest is a new Guess The Car. Enter for free each week.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

Bracket busting, Cinderella stories and unexpected upsets? They don’t just happen on the basketball court. Though we see some familiar faces in this week’s randomly selected list of Pop Quiz winners, we also found a few upsets.

Related Articles

If you’re one of the lucky 10 randomly selected from all the entries, congratulations. You’ll be hearing from us about a $10 McDonald’s gift card. If not, the games aren’t over – there’s always another opportunity available to play right now!

Here’s the lucky winners for this week.

Joshua Gouge, Unicoi County High School, Erwin, TN
Asa Newman, Northshore Community College, Hammond, LA
Mike Moore, NF Woods Advanced Technical Center, Mooresville, NC
Robert Johnson, WVSDT, Morgantown, WV
Gideon Olson, Grand River Technical School, Chillicothe, MO
Katheryn Ulkoski, CTC of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA
Auberon Guerra, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL
Jason Allen, Ivy Tech Community College, New Castle, IN
Mike McCord, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Whiteville, TN
Tyler Buser, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is a new Guess The Car – what’s it gonna take to get you in the contest today? If you can pick the model of the car illustrated, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week – entries must be received by midnight, Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Enter This Week’s Contest Here

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

You May Also Like

Career

No Lifeguards To Save MindGames Players This Week

What car was shown? Unfortunately, contestants had trouble figuring it out.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

Well, sometimes the clue isn't much of a clue... That's obviously the case with this episode of "Don't Guess The Car," in which a record number of entrants made a record number of wrong guesses. It wasn't the Chevy Bolt (nor was it the Volt); it wasn't the F-150 Lightning or the Tesla or the Charger or even the Henney Killowatt...

Read Full Article

More Career Posts
Timeless Quotes Teach & Inspire

Here are six quotes that every future shop owner should live by.

By Andrew Markel
Better Brake Law Update

Learn the latest about the salmon-inspired law.

By Andrew Markel
PopQuiz Players Start 2024 With Success

Winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card were randomly selected from all correct entries.

By Doug Kaufman
What Would I Say To My Younger Self?

Hindsight is 20/20 – wouldn’t it be nice to have better foresight?

By Vic Tarasik

Other Posts

Tech Rocks Nominations Close January 14th

The Grand Prize includes a trip to Arizona to be recognized on stage at Mecum Glendale.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
MindGames Quiz Brings Holiday Presents

Winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card were randomly selected from all correct entries.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Keep On Rockin’ Into The New Year

Nominations are still open for Vehicle Care Rockstars!

By Doug Kaufman
Congratulations To December Guess The Tool Players

The lucky winners of our latest contest each get a $10 Gift Card.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff