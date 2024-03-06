 Pop Quizzers Were Lost In Translation This Week

We weren't talking about 'de bumper, we were talking about... read on.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

Sometimes everyone understands the message – other times (and this week happens to be one of those times) we’re just not speaking the same language.

The answer to the MindGames “Guess the Car” contest couldn’t have been more clear – or so we thought. Unfortunately, most of our players felt we weren’t communicating clearly. Whether you call it babble, gibberish or just good old fashioned gobbledegook, you misunderstood what we were trying to say.

Luckily, eight people DID manage to solve the mystery. We weren’t talking about ‘de bumper,’ we were talking about ‘de fender.’ AKA the Land Rover Defender.

Not ‘de bumper,’ it’s ‘de fender.’ The Land Rover Defender, to be exact.

Was it the Frenchman talking about the British car? The world may never understand each other, but here are the eight lucky travelers who will all receive a $10 McDonalds Gift Card.

• Michael Ward, Southern Westchester BOCES, Rye Brook, NY
• Aaron Hicks, Arkansas State University, Searcy, AR
Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA
• Christian Clark, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Greensboro, NC
 Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA
Tim Sheldon, Bismarck Technical Center, Bismarck, ND
Gary Maune, Four Rivers Career Center, Washington, MO

Play This Week’s Crossword Puzzle Here!

Up next is our challenging Crossword Puzzle. Complete it in one sitting and you’ll be entered into the next Gift Card drawing. Contest deadline is midnight, Sunday, March 10, 2024.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Answers are posted weekly.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media or our sponsors are not eligible to participate in the prizes.

