Race Season Starts With Winners in the MindGames 500

This is a great time of year – the Daytona 500 was last week, the F1 season kicks off in Bahrain in a couple of weeks and the NHRA Gatornationals are right after that. Race season is upon us!

In honor of the men and women of motorsports, the Guess The Tool from last week included the word race in its name – and nearly everyone crossed the finish line on the lead lap!

Unfortunately, only the first 10 finishers (randomly selected from all correct entries) get to celebrate in Victory Lane. Here’s who’ll be hoisting the trophy – err, a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card!

The correct answer is a Bearing Race Driver Here’s the winners:

• Turner Otto, Grand River Technical School, Chillicothe, MO

• Julian Rivera, Woonsocket High School, Woonsocket, RI

• Austin Green, Gallatin High School, Bozeman, MT

• Mark Konzelman, Northshore Technical Community College, Hammond, LA

• Roger Page, Pickaway Ross Career Technical Center, Chillicothe, OH

• Christian Waters, Ridge Technical College, Winter Haven, FL

• Joseph Milanese, Union County Vocational Technical School, Scotch Plains, NJ

• Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA

• Hudson Maddox, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL

• Brendan Rucks, CTC of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA

If you don’t see your name here, try again this week! It’s the ever-popular Pop Quiz. If you can answer all 5 questions, you’ll be thrown in the hopper for another chance to be randomly selected from all complete entries this week. One entry per person! Entries must be received by midnight Sunday, February 25. Winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

