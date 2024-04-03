 Congratulations To Guess The Car Winners

Doug Kaufman
Despite us practically giving the answer to last week’s puzzle within the puzzle itself (c’mon, four identification cards?), we have to admit that we were a bit surprised at the variety of incorrect guesses we received. That’s what makes each week fun, however!

The CORRECT answer to this weeks’s puzzle was the VW ID4 (See? We told you.), In the end, here are the 10 lucky winners who were randomly selected to receive a $10 McDonalds Gift Card.

• Kate Vasquez, Churchill High School, San Antonio, TX
• Noah Doyan, Woonsocket Area Career & Technical Center, Woonsocket, RI
Brady Schmidt, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL
• Brendan Rucks, Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA
• Jose Medina, McCollum High School, Houston, TX
• Keith Stewart, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
• Brody Markey, Bullard-HavensTechnical High School, Bridgeport, CT
• Brayden Keller, Century High School, Rochester, MN
• Jason Allen, Ivy Tech Community College, New Castle, IN
• Eyu Hailemichael, North East Independent School District, San Antonio, TX

Up next is our challenging Crossword Puzzle. Complete it in one sitting and you’ll be entered into the next Gift Card drawing. Contest deadline is midnight, Sunday, April 7, 2024.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Answers are posted weekly.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

