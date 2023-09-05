Milwaukee Debuts Next-Gen M18 FUEL ½″ High Torque Impact Wrenches

Milwaukee Tool continues to challenge expectations of cordless performance with the introduction of the next generation of M18 FUEL ½″ High Torque Impact Wrenches. Designed for the trades with the power of M18 FUEL technology, these High Torque Impact Wrenches deliver more power, speed and durability in application while maximizing ergonomics with light and compact designs.

“The next-generation M18 FUEL High Torque Impact Wrenches raise the bar from what is expected out of high torque impact wrenches. Through research in the field, we saw how users required not only more power but a solution with more versatility and features to improve efficiency,” said Eric Rusch, Director of Product Marketing for Milwaukee Tool. “Milwaukee is disrupting the Impact Wrench industry again as these new wrenches deliver the best combination of power, speed, length, and feature set – providing the best high torque impact wrench solutions for our users.”

M18 FUEL ½” High Torque Impact Wrench w/ Friction Ring

Harnessing the power of advanced M18 FUEL technology, the M18 FUEL ½″ High Torque Impact Wrench with Friction Ring provides users with the best combination of power and size to maximize productivity. A POWERSTATE Brushless Motor delivers nut-busting torque up to 1,500 ft-lbs with a M18 REDLITHIUM XC5.0 Battery and up to 1,600 ft-lbs with Milwaukee’s new M18 REDLITHIUM FORGE XC6.0 Battery. With the ability to remove stubborn bolts and nuts, this impact wrench provides professionals with the most power-dense solution, driving maximum productivity on the job. Standing as the lightest and most compact high torque impact wrench on the market, the M18 FUEL ½” High Torque Impact Wrench with Friction Ring allows more access in tight spaces and offers increased ease of use in application. With the fastest removal speeds in class, professional users are provided with the best combination of size, torque, and speed.

A complete redesign from the previous generation, the M18 FUEL ½″ High Torque Impact Wrench not only provides unmatched size and performance but continues Milwaukee’s focus on increasing durability for professionals. With all new materials, processing, and designs across its’ motor and electronics, this impact wrench delivers the durability required in the shop. A new integrated battery isolation system controls high-frequency vibrations to enable battery movement, preventing damage and ensuring a constant connection between the battery and tool when in use. With new proprietary anvil material for further durability, the M18 FUEL ½″ High Torque Impact Wrench with Friction Ring meets the demanding power and performance needs of professionals.

M18 FUEL ½″ High Torque Impact Wrench w/ Pin Detent

Delivering the power to complete the toughest applications, the M18 FUEL ½″ High Torque Impact Wrench with Pin Detent provides professional users with up to 900 ft-lbs of fastening torque and delivers up to 1,100 ft-lbs of nut-busting torque when paired with a M18 REDLITHIUM XC5.0 Battery pack. Offering more access in tight spaces, this cordless impact wrench measures at the shortest length in its class to deliver the lightest and most compact solution for users. An integrated battery isolation system ensures a secure connection and controls vibration transmitted to the pack, providing professional users greater durability.

Milwaukee is committed to improving productivity by providing performance-driven and trade-focused solutions so users can perform an entire day’s work on one battery system. The M18 FUEL ½″ High Torque Impact Wrench with Friction Ring and M18 FUEL ½″ High Torque Impact Wrench with Pin Detent are fully compatible with the entire M18 line, now offering more than 250 power tool solutions.

M18 FUEL is engineered for the most demanding tradesmen in the world. Delivering unrivaled performance, all M18 FUEL products feature three Milwaukee®-exclusive innovations—The POWERSTATE Brushless Motor, REDLITHIUM Battery Pack and REDLINK PLUS Intelligence Hardware and Software—that deliver unmatched power, run-time and durability on the jobsite.

Specifications

M18 FUEL ½″ High Torque Impact Wrench w/ Friction Ring (2967-20) – $299

Fastening Torque: 1,200 ft-lbs w/ M18 REDLITHIUM FORGE XC6.0 Battery

Nut-Busting Torque: 1,600 ft-lbs w/ M18 REDLITHIUM FORGE XC6.0 Battery

RPM: 0 – 2,000

IPM: 0 – 2,400

Length: 7.6 ″

Weight (Bare Tool): 5.9lbs

Includes: (1) M18 FUEL ½″ High Torque Impact Wrench w/ Friction Ring (2967-20)

M18 FUEL ½″ High Torque Impact Wrench w/ Friction Ring Kit (2967-22) – $499

Fastening Torque: 1,100 ft-lbs w/ M18 REDLITHIUM XC5.0 Resistant Battery

Nut-Busting Torque: 1,500 ft-lbs w/ M18 REDLITHIUM XC5.0 Resistant Battery

RPM: 0 – 2,000

IPM: 0 – 2,400

Length: 7.6 ″

Weight (w/ kitted battery pack): 7.5lbs

Includes: (1) M18 FUEL 1/2″ High Torque Impact Wrench with Friction Ring (2967-20), (2) M18 REDLITHIUM XC5.0 Resistant Battery (48-11-1850R), (1) M18 & M12 Multi-Voltage Charger (48-59-1812), (1) Blow Molded Case

M18 FUEL ½″ High Torque Impact Wrench w/ Pin Detent (2966-20) – $299

Fastening Torque: 900 ft-lbs

Nut-Busting Torque: 1,100 ft-lbs

RPM: 0 – 2,000

IPM: 0 – 2,700

Length: 7.1 ″

Weight (Bare Tool): 5.4lbs

Includes: (1) M18 FUEL 1/2″ High Torque Impact Wrench w/ Pin Detent (2966-20)

M18 FUEL ½″ High Torque Impact Wrench w/ Pin Detent Kit (2966-22) – $499

Fastening Torque: 900 ft-lbs

Nut-Busting Torque: 1,100 ft-lbs

RPM: 0 – 2,000

IPM: 0 – 2,700

Length: 7.1 ″

Weight (w/ kitted battery pack): 7.0lbs

Includes: (1) M18 FUEL 1/2″ High Torque Impact Wrench w/ Pin Detent (2966-20), (2) M18 REDLITHIUM XC5.0 Resistant Battery (48-11-1850R), (1) M18 & M12 Multi-Voltage Charger (48-59-1812), (1) Lanyard Loop, (1) Blow Molded Case

