 Milwaukee Provides Improved Performance with Second-Gen Die Grinders

The new die grinders feature enhanced safety, precision, and control.

Milwaukee Tool unveils the next generation in cordless die grinding with the new M18 FUEL Variable Speed Braking Die Grinder, Paddle Switch w/ ONE-KEY and M18 FUEL Braking Die Grinder, Slide Switch. Delivering the next advancement in power, performance, and versatility, these new die grinders feature enhanced safety, precision, and control. Providing 11A corded performance without the frustrations of hoses, cords, and compressors, they are designed to help cut the cord of AC and pneumatic die grinding to drive more productivity.  

“When faced with a situation that requires grinding in tight spaces or irregular surfaces, mechanical and metal fabrication professionals will most often turn to a die grinder to get the job done.” said Brian Alves, director of product management at Milwaukee Tool. “We are committed to providing users dedicated solutions for each application. These new die grinders round out Milwaukee’s grinder offering and are a great addition to our current grinding options for those harder-to-reach applications.” 

Both new die grinders feature RAPIDSTOP Brake for enhanced user safety, stopping most accessories in less than two seconds. Combining three exclusive innovations – the POWERSTATE brushless motor, REDLITHIUM battery pack, and REDLINK PLUS intelligence- these new die grinders provide users with the versatility and performance needed to remove material faster than a corded die grinder. 

M18 FUEL Variable Speed Braking Die Grinder, Paddle Switch w/ ONE-KEY

The M18 FUEL Variable Speed Braking Die Grinder, Paddle Switch w/ ONE-KEY delivers the runtime and performance to deburr up to 35 pipes per charge when paired with an M18 REDLITHIUM XC5.0 Battery, allowing users to get more work done. With five speeds to provide increased control, the variable speed allows users to match the speed to the application ranging from 8,000 to 20,000 RPM.  

This new die grinder is compatible with up to 2” accessories for material removal, maximizing productivity in various applications. It is equipped with spindle lock to provide one wrench accessory change and an LED work light to maximize visibility. The paddle switch design provides enhanced control and maximum material removal when operating in various positions. As an added benefit, ONE-KEY, provides the ability to track the die grinder with community tracking and alerts, complete inventory management, and industry leading smart-equipment technology to secure the user’s investment. 

M18 FUEL Braking Die Grinder, Slide Switch

The M18 FUEL Braking Die Grinder with Slide Switch allows users to get more work done with up to 12” of weld bead removed per charge when paired with an M18 REDLITHIUM XC5.0 Battery. The 27,000 RPM maximizes material removal rate and delivers user demanded performance allowing for continued grinding while in the tightest of spaces for enhanced productivity. Available with the slide switch, lock-on design provides users with reduced fatigue during operation. Compatible with 2″ accessories, this die grinder features the spindle lock design for one tool accessory change.  

Milwaukee is committed to improving productivity by providing performance-driven and trade-focused solutions so users can perform an entire day’s work on one battery system. The M18 FUEL Die Grinders are fully compatible with the entire M18 line, now offering more than 250 power tool solutions. 

For more information: www.milwaukeetool.com

