 Most U.S. Adults are Concerned About How We Dispose of EV Batteries

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

SURVEY: U.S. Adults are Concerned About EV Battery Disposal

71% of U.S. adults surveyed say they worry about improper EV battery disposal.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
EV Battery Recycling

Courtesy of The Buzz EV News by Christian Hinton

Related Articles

A new study commissioned by engineered battery materials company Ascend Elements found that 71% of U.S. adults say they are concerned about disposal of used EV batteries, up from 54% in 2022. About 56% of survey respondents say EV batteries will cause “toxic landfills,” up from 48% in 2022. These concerns may be linked to a fundamental misunderstanding about the recyclability of EV batteries, Ascend said.

Nearly 40% of survey respondents think lithium-ion EV batteries are not recyclable, down from 47% in 2022. The annual study was conducted by an independent research firm to survey a random sample of 1,004 US consumers about their beliefs and attitudes regarding lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The margin of error is +/-3% at the 95% confidence level.

“When I see this data, I can’t help thinking we’re not doing enough to educate the public about lithium-ion battery recycling,” Eric Gratz, Ph.D., co-founder and CTO of Ascend Elements said. “Lithium-ion batteries, including EV batteries, are recyclable. The metals inside an EV battery are incredibly valuable and infinitely recyclable. I would expect electric vehicle batteries to end up in landfills about as often as gold bars.”

Ascend Elements said it recovers up to 98% of the critical metals in electric vehicle batteries before using its patented hydro-to-cathode process to manufacture new, sustainable EV battery materials known as cathode precursor (pCAM) and cathode active material (CAM). The company said it can recycle 30,000 metric tons of EV batteries per year, or about 70,000 EV batteries annually. That’s approximately 20% of North America’s current lithium-ion battery recycling capacity.

Ascend-data-EV-battery-landfill-1400

The survey data suggests Americans are learning how to recycle other types of lithium-ion batteries. 

  • Only 21% of survey respondents say lithium-ion batteries can be recycled in the household recycling bin, down from 33% in 2022;
  • Only 15% say lithium-ion batteries can be put in the household trash, down from 27% in 2022.

Improper disposal of lithium-ion batteries can cause fires and explosions in waste management facilities and recycling centers. According to Dr. Gratz, used lithium-ion batteries should be dropped off at authorized collection points.

Ascend-EV-Data-recycle-1400

The survey also revealed several opportunities for continued education about household lithium-ion battery use and recycling.

  • Only 40% of survey respondents understand that they should not “charge an e-bike or electric scooter battery unattended or overnight;”
  • Over 60% correctly understand that you should “never leave a lithium-ion battery plugged in when it is not charging;”
  • 42% of survey respondents understand they should “always cover the battery terminals with electrical tape or place it in a clear plastic bag” before recycling;
  • 30% of survey respondents know they should not “recycle damaged or recalled lithium-ion batteries in the same way they recycle other lithium-ion batteries.”

Ascend said the survey results point to an industry-wide need for improved consumer education and outreach about lithium-ion batteries and battery recycling.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Hyundai Breaks Ground on New EV Production Plant in South Korea

Hyundai’s new EV plant prioritizes employee comfort, becoming the hub for EV mobility.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Hyundai Motor Company recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new electric vehicle (EV) plant at its complex in Ulsan, South Korea. The new EV-dedicated plant will lay the foundation for future growth in the era of electrification, Hyundai said.

“The new EV-dedicated plant in Ulsan is the beginning of a promising future for the next 50 years and the era of electrification. I am honored to share our dream of a 100-year company here,” Executive Chair Euisun Chung said. “Just as the dream of building the best car in the past made Ulsan an automotive city today, I trust Ulsan will be an innovative mobility city that leads the way in the era of electrification, starting with a dedicated EV plant.”

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Star Charge Expands Manufacturing to US to Meet Demand

New Columbus, Ohio plant for EV chargers starts production in Q1 2024.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Detroit 2030 District Launches EV Charging Infrastructure Program

The program will address the demand for reliable and accessible charging solutions.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Ford Pro, Xcel Energy Collaborate on EV Charging Port Installation

The effort aims to install 30,000 EV charging ports by 2030 for business fleets across Xcel Energy’s service territories in the U.S.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Mullen Consolidates EV Battery Production to New California Facility

The new facility will take on existing battery testing and production equipment from the Monrovia facility.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Pilot Travel Centers, GM & EVgo Partner on EV Charging

The companies have opened the first 17 locations of their national electric vehicle fast charging network.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Lincoln Electric Launches Velion DC Fast Charger for EVs

The Velion 150kW model boasts over 75% domestic content and is engineered to maintain more than 97% uptime.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ZF Aftermarket Releases Electric Axle Drive Repair Kits

Specially compiled kits for 43 different repair applications are now available.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
DeWalt Launches Line of Residential Level 2 EV Chargers

The line includes portable chargers and wall-mounted units, along with a variety of adapters and mounting brackets.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff