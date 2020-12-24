Mueller-Kueps Introduces Pro-Xnife Kit

Nothing is easier to reach for than a utility knife when you quickly need to cut something. However, it is not always possible to use, due to space constrictions or unwieldy angles. Mueller-Kueps introduces the Pro-Xnife kit (No. 268 500).

Three different blade types provide you with a universal use kit. Good for cutting coolant hoses, zip ties, carpet, wire harnesses, plastic, door panels and more. A two-component handle with rubber grip allows you to use these knives without worrying about them slipping out of your hand.

Designed to be used with a pulling motion, these high-quality knives stay sharp longer than your average utility knife, the company said.

For more info: www.mueller-kueps.com.