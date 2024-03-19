 Mullen Automotive Expands Salesforce

Mullen Automotive Expands Salesforce

The EV manufacturer has expanded its sales team in support of commercial vehicle sales initiatives.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

EV manufacturer Mullen Automotive, Inc. announced new key sales hires who have joined the company in support of its commercial EV van and truck program.   

“Our commercial growth continues, and it’s encouraging to see our sales efforts expand into new opportunities,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “Fleet Management Companies and Last Mile Delivery represent a significant portion of vehicle sales volume in the commercial segment, and focusing on these important categories positions us for strong future growth opportunity.” 

Tyler Jordan – Senior Director of Commercial Sales 
Jordan has more than 13 years of experience driving profitability, growth and process and program enhancements to service high-volume, multi-million-dollar accounts, leveraging strategic planning and data analysis. During the five years he spent with Merchants Fleet, Jordan was a contributor to the growth of the Last Mile Delivery segment as both a strategic account executive and manager of the strategic accounts. In his role, Jordan collaborated with many different teams to create scalable, end-to-end processes that proved crucial in landing accounts such as Amazon, FedEx and UPS.

Matt Nevious – Director of Commercial Sales/Strategic Accounts
Nevious played a pivotal role at Merchants Fleet in the growth and optimization of key accounts, particularly within Amazon Last Mile operations. He spearheaded the development of innovative programs tailored to the unique needs of clients like Amazon and FedEx. 

Jacob Frenning – Director of Commercial Sales Mid-Atlantic 
Frenning has over 15 years of proven successful sales and leadership experience in automotive service, commercial sales and fleet management. In the past decade, Frenning has held positions in operations, sales and management. 

“After an extensive due diligence process and countless interviews with highly sought-after individuals, we have identified a strong caliber team with great expertise in commercial sales. These individuals will propel Mullen’s sales efforts forward,” said Marianne McInerney, chief strategy and commercial officer of Mullen Automotive. 

