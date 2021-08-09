 New Bar’s Leaks Gear Repair Helps Customers Gear Up -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

New Bar’s Leaks Gear Repair Helps Customers Gear Up

on

GEARWRENCH Announces New PitBull Plier Line

on

Mevotech Releases Tesla Model S Replacement Parts

on

Steck Introduces New Inner Race Hub Saver
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Understanding Differences In Oil, Air And Cabin Filters Video
play

VIDEO: Understanding Differences In Oil, Air And Cabin Filters

VIDEO: Electric Power Steering Safe Modes Video
play

VIDEO: Electric Power Steering Safe Modes

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods

Underhood: Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods
Direct Injection and Turbochargers

Underhood: Direct Injection and Turbochargers
All About Timing Chains

Underhood: All About Timing Chains
The Terrible Tale Of A Neglected Nissan

Undercar: The Terrible Tale Of A Neglected Nissan
Spring Replacement and Engineering

Undercar: Spring Replacement and Engineering
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

New Bar’s Leaks Gear Repair Helps Customers Gear Up

The new treatment additive extends gear system life by stopping leaks, reducing noise and improving gear performance.
Advertisement
 

on

Bar’s Leaks introduces Gear Repair, the industry’s first treatment additive designed to extend gear system life by stopping leaks, reducing noise and improving gear performance in automotive, heavy duty, agricultural, marine and industrial gear oils. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Differential/gear oil is an important lubrication fluids that vehicles use in day-to-day operation, yet most vehicle owners never service it. Over time, gear oil leaks can occur, resulting in improper lubrication and gearbox overheating. Grinding, clunking or a burning smell coming from a gearbox or differential are signs that the system is failing. 

Bar’s Leaks Gear Repair (P/N 1816) revitalizes the gear fluid with a proprietary blend of fresh additives. The formula’s seal conditioner protects and reconditions seals, while extreme pressure anti-wear agents provide excellent metal-to-metal wear protection to reduce noise and temperatures. A friction modifier helps further reduce noise and wear to improve shifting in manual transmissions and stop chatter in limited slip positraction axles. A performance additive booster includes tackifier and highly sheer-stable multigrade viscosity modifiers to help keep oil on the gears and bearings where it can better lubricate. A pour point depressant ensures that Gear Repair will flow evenly at low temperatures.

Bar’s Leaks Gear Repair extends system life by stopping pinion, axle and other seal leaks, reducing friction and noise and improving gear performance. The additive also provides superior anti-wear, anti-foam and anti-corrosion protection. 

Advertisement

“Gear systems are complicated, vital to a vehicle’s operation and include a lot of moving parts that can fail if not properly maintained,” says Clay Parks, VP of development, Bar’s Leaks. “Our Gear Repair solution stops leaks and enhances even the best gear oil, so the system works more efficiently and lasts longer. Stopping current leaks and preventing new ones from forming helps prevent damage to internal parts that could result in a costly repair.”

Bar’s Leaks Gear Repair works in all manual gearboxes, differentials and limited-slip axles. It is safe to use on differential axles, gears , transfer case, manual standard transmission, hubs and marine applications. Bar’s Leaks Gear Repair can bemixed with all synthetic and conventional petroleum and gear oil grades.

Advertisement

For more info: barsleaks.com

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Bartec USA Announces New TPMS Tool

Tools & Products: DENSO Expands PowerEdge Alternator Line

Tools & Products: Hot Shot’s Secret Expands RV Product Line

Tools & Products: Milwaukee Adds New Deep Organizer To PACKOUT System

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician