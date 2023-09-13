One Key To Rule Them All – One Correct Answer

We’ll admit this that last week’s puzzle could have been seen as confusing. Okay, we’ll admit that last week’s puzzle WAS confusing.

We saw a great response to the puzzle – unfortunately, we saw a lousy track record of successful guesses. The answer wasn’t a Honda Fit. Nor was it a Kia Soul. No, the answer was described as much by the WHO as by the WHAT. Who has it? Ma. What is it? A key. Thus – the Mach E.

Whose key is it? Ma’s Key.

Because we had one single solitary correct answer – shout out to Brian Kelly from Waltham High School in Waltham, MA (Go Hawks) – we threw everyone else in the hopper and gave it a spin. Here are the other very lucky recipients who ALSO won a $10 McDonald’s gift card:

• Hunter Garvelli, Ronald Reagan High School, San Antonio, TX

• Mason West, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL

• Yavied Ramos, Bristol Technical Educational Center, Bristol, CT

• Gerald Crossno, Northwest High School, Clarksville, TN

• Caleb Barrows, Northern Neck Techical Center, Warsaw, VA

• Alexis Koch, Lakeland High School, Scott, PA

• David Mobley, Alief Center for Advanced Careers, Houston, TX

• Junior Hayden, Virginia High School, Bristol, VA

• Ryan Simyan, Career Center of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA

Not a winner this week? Look for more adventure by playing our challenging Crossword Puzzle. Complete it in one sitting and you’ll be entered into the next Gift Card drawing. Contest deadline is midnight, Sunday, September 17, 2023.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Answers are posted weekly.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.