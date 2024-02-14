Today, We Celebrate Our Crossword Winners

Today, we celebrate a multitude of holidays: Ash Wednesday, National Ferris Wheel Day, Organ Donor Day, National Library Day and, of course, Valentines Day. All are important – yet right now, all pale in comparison to Winner Wednesday.

Congratulations to the 10 lucky winners of McDonald’s Gift Cards. Your Crossword Puzzle entries in the Tomorrow’s Technician MindGames contest were randomly selected from all completed entries. Here’s who’s celebrating today!

• Kevin Billingsley, Alliance High School, Alliance, OH

• James Wingo, Delaware Technical and Community College, Stanton, DE

• Mark de la Vega, Lockport High School, Lockport, IL

• Sergio Selinas, McCollum High School, San Antonio, TX

• Ed Miraglia, PNW BOCES, Yorktown Heights, NY

• Brayden Bise, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL

• Christian Clark, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH

• Sandy Martin, Starmount High School, Boonville, NC

• Larry Martin, Princeton Hight School, Princeton, TX

• Shelton Schuster, Woodruff Career and Technical Center, Peoria, IL

How did they do it? Well, they took these clues:

…and got these answers. The puzzle shapes are randomly generated, so your results may vary.

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Guess The Tool before midnight, February 18, 2024

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received.





