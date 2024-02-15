 TechForce Announces Techs Rock Finalists, Opens Public Voting

The awards show respect for techs; students and professional technicians honored for their commitment to the profession and work to keep America moving now and into the future.

By Nadine Battah
TechForce Foundation has named the Finalists in its Techs Rock Awards and opened the public People’s Choice Grand Prize Vote. One future technician and one working technician finalist, as chosen by the public vote, will be named Grand Prize Winners. Voting is open now through February 28, 2024 at TechForce.org/TechsRock.

TechForce Foundation’s Techs Rock Awards is an awards program recognizing both technical students’ and professional technicians’ commitment to the profession. The pressing national demand for top-tier technicians–nearly three job openings for every tech school graduate–drives the Techs Rock Awards. Honorees serve as true role models, inspiring the next generation and fueling the pipeline of future technicians.

“These Finalists are rockstars, dedicated to both their craft and inspiring others to follow their path,” said Jennifer Maher, CEO of TechForce Foundation. “By recognizing these individuals, we motivate others to pursue technical careers and further bridge the narrowing skills gap. Cast your vote now to help us celebrate the students and technicians who are shaping the future of their industries.”

The public is invited to meet the Finalists and vote for the Future Tech and Working Tech Grand Prize Winners now until February 28th at TechForce.org/TechsRock.

Future Technician Finalists include:

  • Automotive & Motorsports: Misael Rodriguez, Ben Davis High School & Area 31 Career Center
  • Aviation, Motorcycle & Marine: Zoe Pernites, Aviation Institute of Maintenance
  • Collision, Restoration & Welding: Madysen Smith, Dauphin County Technical School
  • Diesel: Alejandra Rivas, Western Technical College
  • Emerging Technologies: Michael Meier, Centura College

Working Technicians Finalists include:

  • Automotive & Motorsports: Dustin Thomas, CarMax
  • Aviation, Motorcycle & Marine: Joshua Borel, Chennault Aviation Academy
  • Collision, Restoration & Welding: Kevin Walker, Caliber Collision
  • Diesel: Christopher Heil, TA Truck Service
  • Emerging Technologies: Paul Herold, Firestone Complete Auto Care

Finalists were selected by a celebrity panel of expert judges, including ChrisFix, The World’s Largest Automotive YouTuber; Sabré Cook, Professional Racing Driver & Mechanical Engineer; JP Emerson, Automotive Journalist & Host of The JP Emerson Show;John Gardner, Host of “Tech Garage” & “Motorhead Garage” TV series; MBP, Shoreline, and Six, Hosts of the Cancelled for Maintenance Podcast; Humble Mechanic, Host of Humble Mechanic YouTube Channel; Frank Leutz, Host of Wrench Nation Car Talk Radio and Owner of Desert Car Care of Chandler;Emily Reeves, Co-Host of Flying Sparks Garage;Brandon Steckler, Technical Editor at Motor Age Magazine; and Micki Woods, President of Micki Woods Marketing & Host of the Body Bangin’ Podcast.

One technician and one student Grand Prize Winner will each receive a trip to Glendale, Arizona to enjoy Mecum Glendale 2024 and meet and be honored by industry leaders at TechForce’s National Partner Summit. The Grand Prize Winners will also receive a NAPA Carlyle toolbox stocked with Carlyle tools valued at $8K each. Thanks to TechForce partner Hertz, Grand Prize Winners will also receive a week-long rental of a cutting-edge Electric Vehicle (EV) and experience the thrill of eco-friendly, high-performance driving in style! Each of the eight Runners Up will also receive a $500 AutoZone gift card and a GEARWRENCH Modular Tool Set valued up to $1,000.

