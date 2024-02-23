REE Automotive, Knapheide Debut Full Vehicle Solution

REE Automotive Ltd., automotive technology company and provider of full by-wire electric trucks and platforms, announced that its first demo P7-C fully by-wire chassis cab has arrived in the U.S. and has completed its upfitting at Knapheide in Quincy, Illinois.

Manufacturer of work truck bodies and truck beds, Knapheide upfitted the P7-C with its KUV body, known to create optimized organization for the technician by dividing the storage space into manageable compartments that are externally accessible from either side of the body. By working together, REE and Knapheide said the partnership will allow fleets the flexibility they need when selecting a body for their fully by-wire electric vehicles.

The vehicle will travel to NTEA Work Truck Week in Indianapolis to be showcased at Knapheide’s distributor event on March 5, 2024.