 Replacing Motor Mounts on 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport's

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

Replacing Motor Mounts on 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sports

Follow along this step-by-step guide to learn how to replace motor mounts on 2013-2018 Santa-Fe Sports. Sponsored by PRT.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

CC:

Related Articles

PRT, the first to market choice for complete strut assemblies is proud to introduce a line of engine and transmission mounts. The PRT part number 6111786 and 6111799 for the Hyundai Santa Fe fits the upper motor and transmission mounts. 

PRT mounts match the original mounts for fit, form and function. The mounts use advanced elastomeric materials to reduce noise and vibration. Also, the materials are formulated to withstand the extreme conditions under the hood and under the vehicle. 

For the upper engine mount: 

-Remove the engine cover. 

-Support the engine by placing a jack with a rubber pad on the oil pan. You will have to remove the undertray. 

-Disconnect the grounding strap on the engine front cover. 

-Remove the engine support bracket that connects the engine to the mount. 

-Unfasten the three bolts that hold the mount to the body and remove the old mount. 

-Install the new mount. 

-The bolts for the three mounts should be torqued to 60 foot pounds. 

-Install the support bracket and tighten the bolts to 79 foot pounds. 

-Install the ground strap and install the engine cover. 

For the Transmission Mount: 

-Support the transmission with a jack and rubber pad.  

-Remove the air intake duct. 

-Loose the bracket that holds the battery. Slide the battery forward to access the bolts that hold the air filter housing in place.  

-Loosen the clamp for the air intake hose and remove the housing. 

-Next, remove the bolts that hold in the ECM. You do not have to disconnect the ECM, just pull it to the side.  

-Inside the driver’s side front wheel well, there is a service cover to access the transaxle mounting bolts. 

-Remove both bolts. 

-Remove the four bolts that hold the bracket that secures the transaxle to the mount.  

-Unfasten the three bolts that secure the mount to the body and remove the bolts. Remove the mount. 

Install the new mount. The three bolts that attach to the body should be torqued to 60 foot pounds. 

-Reinstall the bracket and tighten the bolts to 58 foot pounds. 

-In the wheel well, reinstall the bolts that connect the mount to the transmission. Torque the bolts to 95 foot pounds. 

-Install the ECM. 

-Install the air filter housing and tighten the bolts and clamp. 

-Slide the battery back into position and tighten the bracket. 

This video is sponsored by PRT.

You May Also Like

Video

Air Compressors for Shocks (VIDEO)

There are four items you need to pay attention to when installing a compressor for an air ride system. Sponsored by Wabco.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

When installing a new compressor for an air ride system, there are four items you need to pay attention to.

First, inspect the mounts that attach the compressor to the vehicle. The mounts are designed to isolate vibration from reaching the driver when the compressor is running. The noise might be problematic because the noise will be intermittent due to the operation of the compressor. Make sure the springs and bushing are in good condition. This replacement Wabco compressor kit includes new springs and bushings.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
High-Quality Ignition Coils (VIDEO)

There are 6 main components that go into making a high quality Coil on Plug coil. Sponsored by United Motor Products.

By Joe Keene
Variable Valve Timing Systems (VIDEO)

Variable valve timing systems allow today’s engines to maximize performance and drivability.

By Eric Garbe
How Do Brakes Work? (VIDEO)

You must use a brake pad that matches the original performance characteristics. This video is sponsored by TRW.

By Brian Sexton
Replacing Chassis Parts in Pairs (VIDEO)

You are not doing the customer any favors by installing just one strut, spring, or bushing. This video is sponsored by TRW.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Auto Pros on the Road: Ode’s Auto Repair In Warren, MI

Ode Auto Repair and Tire is a NAPA Gold Certified Auto Care Center focused on customer satisfaction since 1979.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Engine Oil Protectant For Turbocharged Engines: LSPI

LSPI typically occurs at low speed and high low driving conditions. This video is sponsored by Lubegard.

By Joe Keene
Applying CVT Recharge (VIDEO)

CVT Recharge is a concentrated additive, formulated to provide anti-wear and extreme pressure protection. Sponsored by Lubegard.

By Joe Keene
Replacing A Window Regulator (VIDEO)

When replacing a window regulator or motor, look at the procedures in the service information. Sponsored by Lemförder.

By Doug Kaufman