 Ritchie TurboRecover Recovery Machine
Ritchie TurboRecover Recovery Machine

Thermal Laser Combines Thermal And Laser Modes Into One

CTA Offers Master Filler Adapter Set

Snap-On 3/4″ Drive Break-Over Type Torque Wrench
Products

Ritchie TurboRecover Recovery Machine

The TurboRecover features a dual-gauge design that allows for monitoring of the system and tank pressures simultaneously.
Ritchie Engineering Company, Inc., manufacturer of YELLOW JACKET products, introduces the YELLOW JACKETTurboRecover Recovery Machine.

Click Here to Read More
The YELLOW JACKET TurboRecover Recovery Machine has all the features needed for fast and effective refrigerant recovery. A powerful twin-cylinder, oil-less compressor and 1.25 hp brushless DC (BLDC) motor ensure fast system recovery. Its dual-gauge design allows for monitoring of the system and tank pressures simultaneously and an integrated low-pressure switch automatically powers down the machine when recovery is complete.

Integrated purge circuit clears residual refrigerant from the machine, preventing cross-contamination when changing from one refrigerant to another. The reusable mesh particulate filter is integrated into the suction port and can be easily cleaned or replaced.

The TurboRecover is lightweight and includes a shoulder strap for easy transportation to any jobsite. Its single control valve and status indicator LED make for simple operation.

