Scania Launches New Battery-Electric Bus Platform

The new Scania battery-electric bus platform, one part of the company’s complete e-mobility solutions covering vehicles, services, and systems makes its debut at Busworld on Oct. 6, 2023. With the introduction of low-entry 4×2 buses, the sustainably sourced and built batteries offer a vast energy storage capacity of up to 520 kWh and have been developed specifically for heavy commercial vehicles, enabling a range in optimal conditions of over 500 km, the company says.

The initial introduction of the new platform is made available in low-entry 4×2 buses which will be developed in close collaboration with bodybuilder partners. These buses will be available in two performance steps – a four-battery variant with an installed capacity of 416 kWh and a five-battery variant with an installed capacity of 520 kWh. In optimal conditions, this equates to a range of more than 400 km for the former, and over 500 km for the latter, according to Scania.

Scania adds its committed electrification journey started with field tests of hybrid electric buses as early as 2007. Today, with the introduction of the new Scania battery-electric bus platform and complementary e-mobility solutions, Scania says it advances along its electrification roadmap to reach the set Science-Based Targets for CO2 reduction and to provide silent zero-emission transport for people and societies around the world.

Scania´s e-mobility offering encompasses everything from site energy and operational analysis to charging units, financing, installation and a range of other services, providing guidance throughout the implementation process and enabling reliable and efficient operations.

“During the development of our new battery electric bus platform, range, performance, and battery responsibility have been key areas – all crucial to achieving viable and sustainable transport systems. Combined with our latest e-mobility services and solutions, this means we will provide complete and highly competitive solutions for urban applications in all our current regions,” says Carl-Johan Lööf, head of product management, people transport solutions at Scania.