Connect with us

Tools & Products

SMP Releases New Blue Streak Blower Motor Resistor Kits

The Blue Streak BMR Kits are specifically designed to address these blower motor resistor failure issues.
Advertisement
 

on

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the release of its new Blue Streak High Temperature Connector Blower Motor Resistor (BMR) Kits. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Responding to the strain that today’s complex automotive heating and cooling systems put on the blower motor resistor, SMP engineers have developed a new line of Blue Streak heavier-duty BMR Kits. The Blue Streak BMR Kits are specifically designed to address these blower motor resistor failure issues. The kits include a Blue Streak blower motor resistor and high-temperature BMR harness.

Commenting on the new line, Jack Ramsey, vice president Engine Management Sales and Marketing, SMP, stated, “We’re proud to release this advanced line of Blue Streak blower motor resistor kits. These kits offer a unique high-temperature connector to help technicians solve a complex problem.” 

For more information on the BMR kits and other Blue Streak products, visit StandardBlueStreak.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

SMP Releases New Blue Streak Blower Motor Resistor Kits

on

Sylvania Automotive Brings Advanced Dash Cameras To Market

on

Dana Launches Spicer ReadyPack

on

Continental, Coxreels Partner On Industrial Hose Management
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Instructors Participate In ASE Virtual Training Conference

News: Don Schumacher Racing, Atlas Copco Extend Partnership

Tools & Products: Sylvania Automotive Brings Advanced Dash Cameras To Market

Tools & Products: Dana Launches Spicer ReadyPack

Tools & Products: SMP Releases New Blue Streak Blower Motor Resistor Kits
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect