 Snap-on Continues to Offer Free Weekly Product Training Sessions

News

The online training and question and answer sessions are free of charge.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow's Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today's vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Snap-on national training manager Keith Wray will continue to hold weekly new product training sessions throughout the year that give professional technicians the opportunity to learn more about Snap-on Fast-Track Intelligent Diagnostics tools such as the ZEUS, TRITON and APOLLO series. 

The online training and question and answer sessions are free of charge and are conducted as follows:

  • ZEUS series – Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT / 4:30 p.m. PT 
  • TRITON and APOLLO series – Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT / 4:30 p.m. PT

To view the online training session dates and to register to attend, visit snapon.com/ot.

For more information, visit www.snapon.com/diagnostics.

