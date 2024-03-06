Snap-on Continues to Offer Free Weekly Product Training Sessions

Snap-on national training manager Keith Wray will continue to hold weekly new product training sessions throughout the year that give professional technicians the opportunity to learn more about Snap-on Fast-Track Intelligent Diagnostics tools such as the ZEUS, TRITON and APOLLO series.

The online training and question and answer sessions are free of charge and are conducted as follows:

ZEUS series – Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT / 4:30 p.m. PT

TRITON and APOLLO series – Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT / 4:30 p.m. PT

To view the online training session dates and to register to attend, visit snapon.com/ot.

For more information, visit www.snapon.com/diagnostics.