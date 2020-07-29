Snap-on TQ Torque Wrench Features Splitbeam Measuring Element

With the Snap-on TQFR100CO 3/8-in. drive Flex Head TQ Series Torque Wrench, the 20 to 100 ft.-lb. of torque is accurate to +/- 4% clockwise, 20–100% of full scale.

Click Here to Read More

It offers knuckle and obstruction clearance with a 15-degree flex. The design provides consistent, accurate readings with the unique splitbeam measuring element that makes for fewer moving parts and reduces friction and wear.

Thumb, screwtype adjustments make it faster than cycling through a micrometer style torque wrench. The thumb guard prevents the setting from being changed accidentally and the bi-mold composite grip and cushion handle make it comfortable to use and easy to control.

For more information, please visit snapontools.com.