Stellantis Increasing Production of Electric Drive Modules

Stellantis N.V. announced it intends to increase production capacity of electric drive modules (EDMs) by adding production in Szentgotthard, Hungary, targeted to begin in late 2026.

The €103 million investment in Szentgotthard, including grants and contributions from the Hungarian government, is the latest example of Stellantis’ commitment to transforming existing facilities for its electrified future, the company said.

Stellantis N.V. has leveraged Tremery-Metz, France, and Kokomo, Indiana, USA, for production of EDMs. In addition, the Mirafiori complex in Italy is increasing production of next-generation electrified dual-clutch transmissions (eDCTs) in 2024 for Stellantis hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Szentgotthard-produced EDMs will be used in vehicles built on an upcoming BEV-centric STLA platform, according to Stellantis N.V. Production of EDMs will be housed in existing buildings at the plant. New work related to electric drive production at the plant will include machining of certain key components and final assembly and testing of 3-in-1 EDMs that combine the electric motor, reduction gearset and inverter into a single unit.

“Bringing production of electric drive modules to Szentgotthard to support our transformation toward electrification is another important part of our goal to provide customers with clean, safe and affordable mobility,” said Arnaud Deboeuf, Stellantis chief manufacturing officer. “The people at this plant can be proud that their work will be an integral part of our electrified future and a core element of delivering customer-focused, class-leading electrified vehicles from our iconic brands.”