 Stellantis Increasing Production of Electric Drive Modules

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Stellantis Increasing Production of Electric Drive Modules

The company will add EDM production in Szentgotthard, Hungary, targeted to begin in late 2026.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Stellantis N.V. announced it intends to increase production capacity of electric drive modules (EDMs) by adding production in Szentgotthard, Hungary, targeted to begin in late 2026.

Related Articles

The €103 million investment in Szentgotthard, including grants and contributions from the Hungarian government, is the latest example of Stellantis’ commitment to transforming existing facilities for its electrified future, the company said.

Stellantis N.V. has leveraged Tremery-Metz, France, and Kokomo, Indiana, USA, for production of EDMs. In addition, the Mirafiori complex in Italy is increasing production of next-generation electrified dual-clutch transmissions (eDCTs) in 2024 for Stellantis hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Szentgotthard-produced EDMs will be used in vehicles built on an upcoming BEV-centric STLA platform, according to Stellantis N.V. Production of EDMs will be housed in existing buildings at the plant. New work related to electric drive production at the plant will include machining of certain key components and final assembly and testing of 3-in-1 EDMs that combine the electric motor, reduction gearset and inverter into a single unit.

“Bringing production of electric drive modules to Szentgotthard to support our transformation toward electrification is another important part of our goal to provide customers with clean, safe and affordable mobility,” said Arnaud Deboeuf, Stellantis chief manufacturing officer. “The people at this plant can be proud that their work will be an integral part of our electrified future and a core element of delivering customer-focused, class-leading electrified vehicles from our iconic brands.”

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

EV Charging Challenges

Charging will get better as technology improves and drivers change their behaviors.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

I once worked with a technician you might call considerate. When he used a piece of equipment, he would ensure everything was clean and properly put away. For example, we had a five-gas analyzer used for state emissions testing. After every time he used the machine, the hose for the tailpipe probe was neatly coiled and hung on the machine. When he used the machine, the hose was laid on the ground and not dragged across the shop’s floor. He also was the guy who would dispose of the filters left in the oil drain by other technicians.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Lightning eMotors to Sell Substantially All Assets

Cordes & Company, as receiver of the Company, has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement to sell substantially all of the assets of the company for $12.6 million in cash.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Kelley Blue Book: Americans Bought Nearly 1.2 Million EVs in 2023

EVs represent the fastest-growing car sales category, holding a 7.6% share of the total U.S. vehicle market in 2023, Kelly Blue Book reports.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
USPS Adds to Rollout of Postal EVs, Charging Stations

The addition of charging stations across new S&DCs is part of USPS’s initiative to create the nation’s largest EV fleet.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Global EV Sales Expected to Triple in 2024

Americans are expected to buy close to 1.3 million electric vehicles this year, or 10% of global sales.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Iveco Group, BASF Partner on EV Battery Recycling

Iveco selected BASF as its first partner to provide a recycling solution for the Group’s lithium-ion batteries.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
EnviroSpark Signs Deal With Scully to Roll Out EV Chargers

EnviroSpark will initially install new chargers at seven properties on the East Coast.

By Nadine Battah
Accelera, Daimler & PACCAR Chose Battery Cell Production Site

The joint ventur, focuses on lithium-iron-phosphate battery technology for commercial battery-electric trucks.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
WiTricity Powers First Wirelessly Charged Electric Pickup Truck

With WiTricity’s magnetic resonance technology, consumers can charge their vehicle by simply parking over a charging pad, which draws power from a 240-volt household circuit.

By Mary DellaValle