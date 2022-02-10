 Tech IQ: Why OE Cooling System Plastic Parts Fail
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Tech IQ: Why OE Cooling System Plastic Parts Fail

on

Maintenance IQ: Nitrogen Inside Shocks And Struts

on

ASE Test Prep: What Computer Sensor Needs Replaced? (VIDEO)

on

ASE Test Prep: An Engine Cranks But Won't Start (VIDEO)
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Tech IQ: Why OE Cooling System Plastic Parts Fail Video
play

Tech IQ: Why OE Cooling System Plastic Parts Fail

Maintenance IQ: Nitrogen Inside Shocks And Struts Video
play

Maintenance IQ: Nitrogen Inside Shocks And Struts

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

The Problem Is Not In The Transfer Case

Undercar: The Problem Is Not In The Transfer Case
Porsche Active Motor Mounts

Undercar: Porsche Active Motor Mounts
Understanding Electronic Throttle Controls

Underhood: Understanding Electronic Throttle Controls
Ball Joint Inspection

Undercar: Ball Joint Inspection
Guess The Car Winners Found The Destination Worth The Hike

Career: Guess The Car Winners Found The Destination Worth The Hike
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase ase certification AVI Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Tech IQ: Why OE Cooling System Plastic Parts Fail

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

It’s critical that the fiber gasket can move. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Advertisement

CC:

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Chances are, if you’re replacing one of these on a late model engine, you’re going to be dealing with one of these. It’s made of plastic. And the sealing technology behind it that keeps it sealed to the block or even the head, well, it requires a different type of sealing.

Back in the day, if you’re only dealing with an aluminum housing for a thermostat, well, you could get away with a fiber gasket and maybe goop some steel around it to make sure that it seals. But with these, the technology is different because you’re dealing with two different kinds of materials.

Advertisement

You’ve got the plastic sealing either to an iron block, aluminum head, or other materials. So it’s critical that that gasket can move. The technology you may be dealing with, well, it could be a carrier style gasket, or it could be an O-ring style gasket.

This goes in a groove on the housing. And it’s critical for the health of the component that the housing, it’s not damaged. There’s no nicks, grooves, cracks at all on the groove that holds the O-ring. And it’s also critical that you do not use any sealants to help cure the joint, to make sure that it stays in place. Because this actually has to move back and forth due to the expansion and contraction rates of the two different materials, plastic and maybe aluminum.

Advertisement

Also, look up the manufacturer’s recommendations. I guarantee you, they’re going to say, “Make sure all surfaces are extremely clean.” You may even want to clean this with brake cleaner. Also, there should be no oil or other sealants on the O-ring itself or in the groove of the gasket. If you must, you can dunk this in coolant, and then put it inside the housing. This way, it’s going to be able to move freely inside of the groove and seal the thermostat to the housing and to the block and last a very long time.

Advertisement

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: ASE Test Prep: Intermittent Heat Questions

Video: ASE Test Prep: Frequent Water Pump Replacements (VIDEO)

Video: ASE Test Prep: Fuel Pressure (VIDEO)

Video: ASE Test Prep: Fuel Pump Testing (VIDEO)

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician