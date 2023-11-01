 Technology Update: EV Acronyms And Terminology

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Technology Update: EV Acronyms And Terminology

Alphabet soup? Don't worry - these strange combinations of letters will be beneficial to your career.

Avatar
By Eric Garbe

Electric vehicles (EVs) are here to stay and there’s a lot to learn. First and foremost, you’ll be bombarded with a long list of acronyms that represent the systems we need to be familiar with and learning it all begins with knowing what they all mean. Here’s a list to get you started.

Related Articles

AC – Alternating Current: The type of electrical current that periodically reverses direction.

ALM – Accessory Load Management: A smart-charging feature designed for an older home that can’t handle all the electrical loads being powered such as range, air conditioner or dryer, in addition to an EV. This utilizes an amperage device installed on the circuit box that monitors the demand and will prevent overloading from occurring when trying to charge an EV.

BEV – Battery Electric Vehicle: A type of electric vehicle that is powered solely by a battery, without any internal combustion engine.

BMS – Battery Management System: A system that manages the charging and discharging of batteries to ensure safe and efficient operation.

CAN – Controller Area Network: A vehicle bus standard designed to allow microcontrollers and devices to communicate with each other.

CCS – Combined Charging System: A type of fast-charging system for electric vehicles that combines AC and DC charging in one connector.

CHAdeMO – A DC fast-charging standard developed in Japan.

DC – Direct Current: The type of electrical current that flows in one direction.

DLB – Dynamic Load Balancing: Where multiple charging stations are located, a way that level 2 and 3 chargers can be set up to dispense the available voltage. The term First Come First Served is used when setting up a string of EVSE that is set to DLB parameters. This means the first vehicle to attach to a charger will receive the highest output that the charger can deliver and that the vehicle will take. The other vehicles that plug into subsequent chargers will share the remaining power output available from the site. As vehicles pull away from the charging lanes, the power outputs will be recalibrated accordingly.

DoD – Depth of Discharge: The percentage of the battery capacity that has been used.

DoE – Department of Energy (United States): A federal department responsible for energy policy and research in the United States.

EMV – Electromagnetic Compatibility: The ability of electronic devices to operate without interfering with each other.

EVSE – Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment: The equipment used to charge electric vehicles.

FCV – Fuel Cell Vehicle: A type of electric vehicle that uses a fuel cell to generate electricity, instead of a battery.

HEV – Hybrid Electric Vehicle: A type of vehicle that combines an internal combustion engine and an electric motor.

IEC – International Electrotechnical Commission: An international organization that develops and publishes standards for electrical technologies.

ISO15118 – SAE protocol which allows vehicles to be bi-directional with chargers. This is needed support for V2x to operate.

J1772 – SAE J1772: A North American standard for electric vehicle charging connectors.

kWh – Kilowatt Hour: A unit of energy equal to one kilowatt of power used for one hour.

kW – Kilowatt: A unit of power equal to 1,000 watts.

kWp – Kilowatt peak: A measure of the maximum output of a solar panel or another energy-generating system under ideal conditions.

LiFePO4 – Lithium Iron Phosphate: A type of lithium-ion battery chemistry that is known for its safety and long cycle life.

Li-ion – Lithium Ion: A type of rechargeable battery that is commonly used in electric vehicles.

L1 – Level 1 Charging: A type of electric vehicle charging that uses a standard household outlet and provides a slow charge.

L2 – Level 2 Charging: A type of electric vehicle charging that uses a higher voltage outlet and provides a faster charge than Level 1.

L3 – Level 3 Charging: A type of fast charging system for electric vehicles that provides an even faster charge than Level 2.

NCA – Nickel Cobalt Aluminum: A type of lithium-ion battery chemistry that is known for its high-energy density.

NMC – Nickel Manganese Cobalt: A type of lithium-ion battery chemistry that is known for its high-power density and long cycle life.

NiMH – Nickel Metal Hydride: A type of rechargeable battery that is commonly used in hybrid electric vehicles.

OCPP – Open Charge Point Protocol: A communication protocol used by electric vehicle charging stations to communicate with central management systems.

OCV – Open Circuit Voltage: The voltage of a battery when it is not connected to a load or a charging source.

PHEV – Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle: A type of hybrid electric vehicle that can be charged from an external power source, and has a larger battery than a traditional hybrid electric vehicle.

PID – Proportional Integral Derivative: A type of control algorithm used in charging systems to regulate the voltage and current.

RFID – Radio Frequency Identification: A technology used in electric vehicle charging systems to identify and authenticate users.

SAE – Society of Automotive Engineers: An international professional organization that develops and publishes standards for the automotive industry.

SAEJ2595 – A protocol allowing for wireless charging up to 11 KW.

SOC – State of Charge: The percentage of the battery capacity that is currently available for use.

SOH – State of Health: A measure of the overall health and performance of a battery.

V2G – Vehicle-to-Grid: A technology that allows electric vehicles to feed energy back into the grid when they are not being used, providing a source of energy storage and backup power.

V2H – Vehicle-to-Home: A technology that allows electric vehicles to be used as a backup power source for homes and buildings.

V2X – Vehicle-to-Everything: A term used to describe the integration of electric vehicles into the broader energy system, including the grid, homes and other buildings.

W – Watt: A unit of power equal to one joule per second.

ZEVAZero Emissions Vehicle Association: A trade association that represents companies in the electric vehicle industry. 

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Honda Prologue All-Electric SUV Debuts

The vehicle will have an estimated 288 horsepower, 333 lb.-ft. of torque and a 300-mile range.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Honda has officially introduced its 2024 Prologue midsize SUV, with an anticipated EPA range rating of 300 miles. Its DC fast charging capability is capable of adding 65 miles of range in 10 minutes. Drivetrain options include single-motor (front-wheel-drive) and dual-motor (all-wheel-drive) configurations. The vehicle will have an estimated 288 horsepower and 333 lb.-ft. of torque.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Volvo Announces Plan to End Diesel Car Production

Diesel car production will cease in 2024 to accelerate Volvo’s shift to electric vehicles.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Amerit Fleet Solutions Inks Service Agreement with ChargePoint

Amerit Fleet will provide maintenance and support for ChargePoint stations across the United States.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Stellantis Announces Site for US StarPlus Energy Gigafactory

Kokomo, Indiana, will be the site for a second battery manufacturing facility as part of the StarPlus Energy joint venture.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
American Battery Solutions Inks Supply Deal with NFI Group

The company will supply battery packs for NFI subsidiary New Flyer’s 35-, 40- and 60-foot battery-electric transit buses.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Featured at Miami Electrify Expo

The event will be held Oct. 14-15 at the Miami Dade Fairgrounds.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Scania Launches New Battery-Electric Bus Platform

The low-entry 4×2 buses’ batteries offer up to 520 kWh energy storage capacity.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Autel Energy Starts EV Charger Production in NC Plant

Autel plans to produce up to 5,000 DC fast chargers annually at the 200,000 sq.-ft. facility in Greensboro.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Hyundai EVs to Add North American Charging Standard

Hyundai EVs with NACS ports will gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the US, Canada, and Mexico.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff