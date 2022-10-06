 The Road To AAPEX Ep. 3: You Wouldn’t Believe Who And What You’ll See On Route 66
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

The Road To AAPEX: Episode 3

on

The Next Student of the Month Could Be In Your Classroom!

on

The Road to AAPEX Episode 2

on

Air Filters For Turbocharged And Supercharged Applications
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

The Next Student of the Month Could Be In Your Classroom! Video
play

The Next Student of the Month Could Be In Your Classroom!

The Road To AAPEX: Episode 3 Video
play

The Road To AAPEX: Episode 3

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

New Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

Vic Tarasik provides practical tips for students to follow as they start their career. Sponsored by NPW.

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U Courses

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise

Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
Understanding Audi's Valve Lift System

Underhood: Understanding Audi’s Valve Lift System
Turning Off The TPMS Light

Undercar: Turning Off The TPMS Light
How (And Why!) To Clean An Engine

Underhood: How (And Why!) To Clean An Engine
Strut Service Q&A

Undercar: Strut Service Q&A
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

ADAS Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

The Road To AAPEX: Episode 3

 

on

Is this smooth sailing or the calm before the storm? The Caddy’s performance in this episode could be too good to be true.
Advertisement

It’s the stuff road trips are made of–the unexpected, the interesting, and even the bizarre. They’re the roadside detours that are so intriguing you can’t help but pull the car over and soak it all in. Luckily, the 33-year-old Cadillac Brougham was running well. Babcox Media’s ASE-certified technician Joe Keene fixed it up with high-quality components from the aftermarket for the 2,500-mile drive from Akron, Ohio, to Las Vegas for AAPEX.

Advertisement

So well, in fact, that Keene had a chance to revel in the Route 66 sights and sounds and meet a few unlikely friends along the way–from a pair of famous brothers to a former president and a few of the unsung heroes that are today’s keepers of Route 66’s glory days. On the drive, Keene reflects on a few of the additional aftermarket component improvements he made to the Caddy before leaving Akron.

But is this smooth sailing or the calm before the storm? The Caddy’s performance in this episode could be too good to be true. Watch the episode to find out what happens.

Advertisement

Catch up on The Road To AAPEX

Episode One
Episode Two

Vehicle Stats

Make/Model: Cadillac Brougham 

Year: 1989

Hometown: Arlington, Texas

Mileage: 180,000+ miles 

Engine: 307 LV2 Olds V8

Power: 140 hp and 245 lb/ft

Weight: 4,500 lbs.

Length: 20 ft.

Fuel Capacity: 21 Gallons

Fuel Economy: 15 City/22 Highway

Tires: 225/65R17

Transmission: Remanufactured Turbo-Hydramatic 200-4R

Brakes: Front Vented Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Air Conditioning: R134a Conversion

Air Bags: None

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Video: ADAS Overview And Common Failures (VIDEO)

Video: ADAS Best Practices (VIDEO)

Video: Road To AAPEX Episode One

Video: The Road To AAPEX Starts Here

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician