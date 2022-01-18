Understanding Subaru XXT CV Axles (Video)

Subaru is an increasingly popular vehicle in the US and has more than doubled its market share in the past 10 years. At the heart of every Subaru vehicle, you’ll find the Subaru boxer engine.

Unlike most engine designs, such as inline and V type, the boxer engine features pistons that move in opposition to each other and due to its unique horizontal layout, resulting in a much balanced, smoother operation that can help enhance overall vehicle safety and longevity. However, there are inherent CV axle problems associated with this engine design over time. Here’s where the OE CV axle design problem lies. These CV rely on the inboard joint to provide all linear travel or plunge for the CV axle. This limits the maximum angle, this type of CV axle can operate at without binding, which is up to 23 degrees for a tripod style and 30 degrees for six ball style joints.

It also limits the amount of linear travel the CV axle is capable of, which is roughly two inches. The OE CV axle creates a binding issue when installed on vehicles where the transmission either has shifted excessively from center or experienced excessive side to side movement during acceleration. A solution is now available with the new premium X X T CV axle program. The design enhancements include increased linear travel and greater articulation to compensate for worn or fatigued engine and transmission mounts. Moving the linear or telescopic function of the CV axle from the inboard joint to the center shaft allows the use of six ball joints with a full 45 degrees of articulation on both sides. It also allows up to 50% more linear travel than the OE CV axle.

The XXT CV axle design eliminates binding issues encountered on vehicles where the transmission is either shifted away from center, or again, experience a side to side movement during acceleration. Additionally, always make sure to inspect Subaru engine mounts when doing drive line repair to avoid additional vibration issues. Subaru transmission mounts are susceptible to becoming very spongy and wear out due to the unique horizontal movement of a boxer engine. When these mounts wear, they cause the engine and transmission to sit slightly off center. Make sure to inspect and replace a transmission mount if worn to eliminate off center vibration issues. Keep in mind if the mount is worn, the articulation angle of the new replacement axle becomes the mount that is holding the transmission in the correct location, which creates a binding issue. Thanks for watching.

