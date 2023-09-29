 Understanding the Role of Oil-Pressure Sensors in an Engine

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

Understanding the Role of Oil-Pressure Sensors in an Engine

If the oil-pressure sensor fails or becomes damaged, it can cause serious problems. Sponsored by United Motor Products.

Video

Installing a Knuckle Hub Assembly

Addressing tough attachment points and ensuring proper torque is critical. Sponsored by GSP North America.

Avatar
By Eric Garbe

Another wheel bearing. You know what you’re in for, and right away you’re thinking is it going to come out easily, or is it going to be stuck in the knuckle like it was set in concrete? And what other problems are you going to run across? How bad is the rust and corrosion going to be and will you find previous damage from incorrect installation procedures? 

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
What is a Performance Brake Pad? (VIDEO)

There are engineering differences between race car and production vehicle brake systems. Sponsored by Akebono Brakes.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Belt-Driven Starter Generator Systems (VIDEO)

Fuel efficiency meets power with belt-driven starter generator systems. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
The Importance of Maintaining Belt Tension

Maintaining proper belt tension can enhance fuel economy. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Audi Driver Assistance System Front-facing Camera Calibration

Joe Keene discusses how to calibrate the front camera on an Audi Q3 after the windshield was replaced.

By Joe Keene

Other Posts

Auto Pros On The Road Visit Detroit’s Jay’s Auto

Jay Salaytah meets the expectations of his customers and the needs of his employees. This video presented by Autolite.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Sealed Units Matter (VIDEO)

By sealing the joint, engineers can use better greases and materials to increase longevity. Sponsored by TRW.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Auto Pros Visit Interstate Auto Care, Madison Heights, MI

For Bill Nalu, business is more than fixing cars – it’s about connecting with people on a personal level.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Top Five Brake Tips (VIDEO)

Here are five tips on brake jobs tips for technicians. This video is sponsored by TRW.

By Brian Sexton