Upcoming Livestream: Drilled and Slotted Rotors For Daily Drivers

It is impossible to determine who was the first person to drill holes or cut slots into a brake rotor. But, they changed the brake rotor game forever.

In a one-hour Live Stream sponsored by Summit Racing, we will cover the benefits of drilled and slotted rotors for the track and daily drivers.

The experts from Summit Racing and Tomorrows Technician will answer the following questions:

How can a lighter brake rotor outperform a heavier rotor?

How should a hole or slot be drilled or cut to prevent cracking?

Can the holes or slots increase or decrease braking performance?

What are some of the best-looking slot and hole patterns?

Can a drilled or slotted rotor be machined on a bench lathe?

O’Reilly 2021 School of the Year instructor Jack Stow and his classes at CTECH Auto will be joining in to ask the experts questions.