Watch Now: Custom Wheel & Tire Packages and TPMS

In a one-hour LiveStream sponsored by Summit Racing Equipment, the experts from Summit Racing and Andrew Markel cover what it takes to spec TPMS sensors for a custom wheel and tire package. The session will cover building a recipe for building a package that take will retains TPMS functionality and optimizes the system for increased load capacity and wheel diameter.

Explanation of what is inside a direct TPMS sensor.

Operation of the sensors and antennas in the vehicle.

TPMS sensor diagnostics and the “Test, Don’t Touch” TIA method.

TPMS sensor installation on custom wheels and tires.

Programming the TPMS system for load capacity of the tires.

Programming vehicle modules for increased wheel assembly diameter.

The goal is to get students thinking about these science, math and engineering concepts:

How temperature influences pressure.

Understanding how load capacity and tire construction can influence tire inflation pressures.

How radio waves work to transmit information over short distances.

Wheel and tire dimensions and designs.

Calculating vehicle speed when the wheel diameter is increased.

