Upcoming Livestream: Power Steering Diagnostics, Repair and Retrofits

Electric and hydraulic power steering systems can be difficult to diagnose and even more challenging to repair. For this reason, the ASE A4 exam task list has 26 steering-related items, and 30% of the test questions are on steering. In a one-hour LiveStream on December 7th at 1PM EST, sponsored by Summit Racing, industry experts will cover how mechanical steering and power steering work and common diagnostic/repair strategies. The session’s goal is to teach students how the steering system works, from the tie rods to the steering wheel. Also, the topic of retrofitting electric power steering systems to vintage and project vehicles will be covered.

