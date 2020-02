Click Here to Read More

In this case study we look at a recent complaint where a driver had the ABS and ESC lights come on just a quarter-mile from his house.

It did not matter the time of day or the weather. When scanned, the ABS had a C1158 code for a left front wheel speed sensor for erratic performance. On a test drive, the technician could not replicate the condition or code. Andrew Markel finds the root cause of the code. This video is sponsored by BCA Bearings.