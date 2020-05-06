From Buick to VW, almost every domestic and import automaker have an electronic parking brakes on their vehicles. Some cars and trucks require a scan tool to retract the parking brake and adjust the caliper or after replacement brake pad or rotor replacement. Andrew Markel discusses why you need a scan tool and why it is important to use the tool to adjust the parking brake after replacement. This video is sponsored by ADVICS.
Video
VIDEO: Do I Need A Scan Tool To Replace The Rear Brake Pads?
Find out the importance of using the tool to adjust the parking brake after replacement. This video is sponsored by ADVICS.
Loading Post...
Loading Post...
Loading Post...