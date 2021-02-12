Video
Video

VIDEO: Why Do U-Joints Fail?

 

on

Uncovering the root cause of a driveline complaint. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Driveshaft and driveline components can be difficult to inspect and diagnose.

Often the symptoms of a failed U-joint can mimic brake, transmission or suspension issues. But, often the failure of a U-joint is caused by a worn component not directly connected. In this video, we discuss how to uncover the root cause of a driveline complaint.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Connect