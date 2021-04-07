Automotive: Schooling On Tooling
VIDEO: How To Keep Wheel Bearing Nuts & Bolts Fastened
Keep wheel bearing fasteners tight for the life of the product. This video is sponsored by BCA Bearings.
When you’re replacing a hub unit, you may encounter a variety of fasteners used to attach the new assembly to the vehicle.
How do you make sure different types of fasteners hold for the life of the product or the vehicle? The key is answering fastener inspection, replacemnt and lubrication questions.
Andrew Markel explains steps you need to take.
