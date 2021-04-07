 VIDEO: How To Keep Wheel Bearing Nuts & Bolts Fastened
VIDEO: How To Keep Wheel Bearing Nuts & Bolts Fastened

 

Keep wheel bearing fasteners tight for the life of the product. This video is sponsored by BCA Bearings.
When you’re replacing a hub unit, you may encounter a variety of fasteners used to attach the new assembly to the vehicle.

How do you make sure different types of fasteners hold for the life of the product or the vehicle? The key is answering fastener inspection, replacemnt and lubrication questions.

Andrew Markel explains steps you need to take.

This video is sponsored by BCA Bearings.

