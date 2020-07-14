In this video, Andrew Markel discusses how the belt system should not be ignored when replacing a power steering pump. Often a new or remanufactured power steering pump will have the pulley installed or the technician must remove the old pulley from the power steering pump core. It is critical the pulley is in alignment and the belt is not contaminated for the steering to be 100% restored. This video is sponsored by Litens.
Video
VIDEO: Power Steering Pump Replacement And Belt Drive Service
It’s critical the pulley is in alignment and the belt is not contaminated. This video is sponsored by Litens.
Click Here to Read More
Loading Post...
Loading Post...
Loading Post...