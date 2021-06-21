Undercar: The Future Of Tires: Sustainable, Airless & Connected
VIDEO: Reduce Information Look Up Times
Here’s how you can obtain this training on your service information database. This video is sponsored by Mitchell 1.
With today’s modern vehicles, being able to quickly navigate the service information is just as important as an impact wrench or lift.
To improve your navigation skills, some information service providers are introducing training centers with courses that can help you to find specifications and R&R procedures faster.
In this video, we show how you can obtain this training on your service information database so you can complete the training at your own pace.
