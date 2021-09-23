 VIDEO: Torque Wrenches and Wheel Bearings
VIDEO: Torque Wrenches and Wheel Bearings

VIDEO: Torque Wrenches and Wheel Bearings
VIDEO: Torque Wrenches and Wheel Bearings

 

Are you using the correct torque wrench for the job? This video is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.
Chances are you have a torque wrench or two in your toolbox. Ask yourself, is it the correct torque wrench for the job? Tightening an axle nut for the last step of a wheel bearing job requires accuracy. You first have to choose the correct torque wrench. All torque wrenches has a range. Try to avoid using a torque wrench where the final torque setting is at the extremes of the range where accuracy might be an issue. In this video, Andrew Markel discusses how to pick the correct wrench for the job.

This video is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

Video: VIDEO: Debunking EV Wheel Bearing Myths

Video: VIDEO: Brake Boosters And Vacuum Pumps Diagnostics

Video: VIDEO: When Should A Sprocket Be Replaced?

Video: VIDEO: ACDelco Brake Pads And Rotors

