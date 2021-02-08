Video
Tomorrows Technician

on

VIDEO: Why Headlight Bulbs Should Be Replaced In Pairs

on

VIDEO: Blower Motor Electrical Circuit

on

VIDEO: ASE G1 Test Prep Low Fuel Pressure Logic

on

VIDEO: ASE G1 Test Prep For Fuel Pump Failure Inspections
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Blower Motor Electrical Circuit
VIDEO: Blower Motor Electrical Circuit

VIDEO: ASE G1 Test Prep Low Fuel Pressure Logic
VIDEO: ASE G1 Test Prep Low Fuel Pressure Logic

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap
Ford Clock Master Diagnostics

Underhood: Ford Clock Master Diagnostics
Engine Build: Turbocharged 2.0L 4G63 Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 2.0L 4G63 Engine
GM Electronic Parking Brake Procedures

Undercar: GM Electronic Parking Brake Procedures
Oxygen Sensors And Catalyst Efficiency

Underhood: Oxygen Sensors And Catalyst Efficiency
Video

VIDEO: Why Headlight Bulbs Should Be Replaced In Pairs

 

on

Replacing just one bulb can cause differences in light output. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
While headlight bulb fitment has not changed in 15 years, the technology inside the bulb has changed. New coatings, filaments and gases have made headlight bulbs brighter. But, these advancements have changed the color of the light produced by the bulbs. Replacing just one bulb at a time can cause differences in light output and appearance of the headlight. This is why replacing bulbs in pairs is a best practice for shops and drivers.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

