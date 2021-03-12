 Why The Color Of Your Coolant Matters
VIDEO: Why The Color Of Your Coolant Matters

VIDEO: Recommend The Complete Job

VIDEO: Wheel Bearing Inspection From Pothole Damage

VIDEO: Understanding Catalytic Converter Problems
VIDEO: Why The Color Of Your Coolant Matters
VIDEO: Why The Color Of Your Coolant Matters

VIDEO: Recommend The Complete Job

Video

VIDEO: Why The Color Of Your Coolant Matters

 

Advancements in coolant chemistry have been made for many reasons. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Half a century ago, failure to put your snow tires on at the first signal of winter meant your rear wheel drive car was going nowhere in the snow. Likewise, failure to change your coolant often left you stranded.

Click Here to Read More
Advancements in coolant chemistry have been made for many reasons. How can you tell what’s needed now for a particular application? Take a look at the color. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Tomorrows Technician