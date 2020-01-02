VIDEO: Winter Time Is Filter Time

Cold temperatures make cars run richer fuel mixtures that can cause soot in the engine and in the air. Capturing the particulates is not only the job of an oil filter, but also the cabin air filter. Andrew Markel covers why changing filters before winter can keep the engine and driver healthy. Sponsored by MAHLE.
