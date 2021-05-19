Wyatt Blay, Continental’s May Student of the Month

Wyatt Blay is a junior in North Kansas City Schools’ Automotive Technology Program. With a diagnosis of ADHD, anxiety, Autism: Asperger’s and bipolar disorder, this non-traditional student travels to the Career and Technical Education Center twice a week to participate in the program. An incredibly hard worker, Wyatt passed all 10 of his ASE Student Certification tests in his first semester.

Click Here to Read More

Wyatt, tell us what got you interested in automotive repair and service?

It really started out with a lawnmower in the backyard that wasn’t running right and from there, it went to a couple of chainsaws that I picked up from my grandfather. After those, I started working on my dad’s truck, an old ‘86 F250, which we still have and drive around.

I was a sophomore when I heard about this program. I was already looking into what I wanted to do, which was repair vehicles. Quite honestly, I have a love for anything mechanical. I had two options – diesel mechanics program and automotive. I chose this one because I heard that it would be tougher and I wanted a challenge.

What do you think you’ve learned most from

Mr. Stow, your instructor?

He’s definitely taught me to have a lot more patience and he has taught me a lot more about how to diagnose and repair parts, and learn what not to do and what to do. Really before he came along, I was kind of doing my own thing, learning as I went. Now, I have somebody with experience who can guide me. I have much greater knowledge than what I would have otherwise.