Career/Florida Panhandle Technical College
ago

Florida Panhandle Technical College Earns NATEF Accreditation

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

NASCAR Tech Student Receives Outstanding Student Award

Florida Panhandle Technical College Earns NATEF Accreditation

LCHS Students Take Eighth In Auto Skills Contest

Auto Care Workshop Teaches Basic Skills

LT Auto Students Take Field Trip To Area Businesses

Student Day Part Of 2017 Federated-KOI Cavalcade of Customs

GM Tech Tip: Grease Or Sealant Visible On Electronic Power Steering Gear Is Not A Leak

Purolator Filters Pranks Real Customers In Hidden Camera Automotive Repair Shop Stunt

Students Help Free Owl Stuck In Front Grill Of SUV

Philly-Area Salon-And-Auto Repair Shop Goes After Female Customers

screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-11-24-06-am
The Automotive Services Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, FL, recently earned NATEF accreditation.

From Kelly Foster’s article on the Foster Folly News website:

Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida prides itself on offering state-of-the-art certifications, preparing students for the workforce and offering employers qualified candidates.

Certification and degree programs at FPTC span the range of traditional crafts such as welding, automotive technology and cosmetology to newer offerings such as CyberSecurity, Drones and Internet Technology, and everything in between.

Even the more traditional subjects such as the Automotive Services Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College require intensive computer-driven equipment and skills, with commensurately higher pay and incentives for training.

FPTC recently earned NATEF Accreditation, bestowed by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), holding students to a higher standard and offering a greater degree of skill and certification.

Click HERE to read the entire article about Florida Panhandle Technical College on the Foster Folly News website.

Show Full Article