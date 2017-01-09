Florida Panhandle Technical College Earns NATEF Accreditation

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



The Automotive Services Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, FL, recently earned NATEF accreditation.

From Kelly Foster’s article on the Foster Folly News website:

Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida prides itself on offering state-of-the-art certifications, preparing students for the workforce and offering employers qualified candidates.

Certification and degree programs at FPTC span the range of traditional crafts such as welding, automotive technology and cosmetology to newer offerings such as CyberSecurity, Drones and Internet Technology, and everything in between.

Even the more traditional subjects such as the Automotive Services Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College require intensive computer-driven equipment and skills, with commensurately higher pay and incentives for training.

FPTC recently earned NATEF Accreditation, bestowed by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), holding students to a higher standard and offering a greater degree of skill and certification.

